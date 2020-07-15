All apartments in Pasadena
221 S Marengo Ave 5

221 Marengo Avenue · (323) 215-9393
Location

221 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 BED 1 BATH CUTE HISTORICAL BUILDING - Property Id: 309963

Rare opportunity to live at the Monticello Manor, nestled in the heart of Pasadena. This one bedroom, one bath, historical Neoclassic apartment is cozy and in close proximity to Colorado Boulevard; Gold line Metro station and Whole Foods all within walking distance (score 94). The unit comes with a private laundry machine, one car garage, and heating/air conditioning. Only 1 pet allowed per HOA. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (EXCEPT PHONE).
Property Id 309963

(RLNE5948586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

