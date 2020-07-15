221 S Marengo Ave 5

Amenities
1 BED 1 BATH CUTE HISTORICAL BUILDING - Property Id: 309963
Rare opportunity to live at the Monticello Manor, nestled in the heart of Pasadena. This one bedroom, one bath, historical Neoclassic apartment is cozy and in close proximity to Colorado Boulevard; Gold line Metro station and Whole Foods all within walking distance (score 94). The unit comes with a private laundry machine, one car garage, and heating/air conditioning. Only 1 pet allowed per HOA. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (EXCEPT PHONE).
