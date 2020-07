Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story house situated on a tree-lined street in a very desirable quiet residential area in N.E. Pasadena. Home features lovely living room with stone veneer fireplace.updated kitchen with granite counter top open to the dining and family room. the bright and airy family can overlook the grassy backyard. 3 spacious bedrooms and a den with closet, 2 updated bathrooms. master suite with walk-in closet. Other feature of the house includes all laminated wood floor throughout the whole house, all windows were replaced in the recent year. In addition to the central A/C, there are 3 separated area air conditions for energy saving purpose. washer and dryer are included in rental with no warranty.