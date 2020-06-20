All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 212 S Chester Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
212 S Chester Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:23 AM

212 S Chester Avenue

212 South Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
South Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

212 South Chester Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Mediterranean 3+ 3.5 tri-level townhouse in the most sought-after Cal Tech neighborhood right across from Pasadena Grant Park. Enjoy wonderful landscaped courtyard before entering your home. Living room with 12-ft ceiling has refinished maple hardwood floors & a fireplace. Dining area comes w/ a wet bar and a French door opening to the back patio. Kitchen is equipped w/granite counter tops , recessed lights, cherry wood cabinets and new light grey tiles. All bedroom suites are at 2nd & 3rd levels with berber carpet & travertine stone in the bath. Laminated wood flooring on staircases. Two seperate parking spaces. Walk to Cal Tech & Polytechnic school. Please turn off all lights for saving energy. Thank you for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 S Chester Avenue have any available units?
212 S Chester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 S Chester Avenue have?
Some of 212 S Chester Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 S Chester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 S Chester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 S Chester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 212 S Chester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 212 S Chester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 212 S Chester Avenue offers parking.
Does 212 S Chester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 S Chester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 S Chester Avenue have a pool?
No, 212 S Chester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 212 S Chester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 S Chester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 S Chester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 S Chester Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton