212 S Chester Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Mediterranean 3+ 3.5 tri-level townhouse in the most sought-after Cal Tech neighborhood right across from Pasadena Grant Park. Enjoy wonderful landscaped courtyard before entering your home. Living room with 12-ft ceiling has refinished maple hardwood floors & a fireplace. Dining area comes w/ a wet bar and a French door opening to the back patio. Kitchen is equipped w/granite counter tops , recessed lights, cherry wood cabinets and new light grey tiles. All bedroom suites are at 2nd & 3rd levels with berber carpet & travertine stone in the bath. Laminated wood flooring on staircases. Two seperate parking spaces. Walk to Cal Tech & Polytechnic school. Please turn off all lights for saving energy. Thank you for showing.