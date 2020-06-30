All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

1854 El Sereno Ave

1854 El Sereno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1854 El Sereno Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 02/01/20 1854 El Sereno Ave - Property Id: 204061

Charming renovated 1926 Pasadena bungalow with modern architectural touches. High ceilings, great natural light, large closets, bamboo flooring and saltillo tiles throughout. Back shared patio area with space for gardening or bbq. Parking space and shared laundry available. 6 month sublet with possibility to longer term. Furnished or partially furnished with flexibility. Tenant pays utilities including trash, water, cable/internet, gas, electric.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1854 El Sereno Ave have any available units?
1854 El Sereno Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1854 El Sereno Ave have?
Some of 1854 El Sereno Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1854 El Sereno Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1854 El Sereno Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1854 El Sereno Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1854 El Sereno Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1854 El Sereno Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1854 El Sereno Ave offers parking.
Does 1854 El Sereno Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1854 El Sereno Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1854 El Sereno Ave have a pool?
No, 1854 El Sereno Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1854 El Sereno Ave have accessible units?
No, 1854 El Sereno Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1854 El Sereno Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1854 El Sereno Ave has units with dishwashers.

