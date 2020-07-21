1836 E Mountain Street

Amenities

Quaint covered porch welcomes you to this ready to move in Traditional home in desirable neighborhood. There are 3 bedrooms & 2 baths with hardwood floors throughout.Living room is centered by lovely brick gas/wood fireplace & features crown moldings. There is a large formal dining room, ideal for large gatherings. Adjacent is the recently remodeled kitchen with Quartz counters, wood cabinets, stainless steel double sink, gas range & a cozy breakfast area to enjoy your morning coffee! A nice covered patio area along the back side of the house is a great place to relax and enjoy the pleasant California weather. There is a large laundry room with butler pantry style cabinets. Other features include central air & heat, dual pane windows, & tankless water heater. Detached two car garage.