Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:16 AM

1836 E Mountain Street

1836 East Mountain Street · No Longer Available
Location

1836 East Mountain Street, Pasadena, CA 91104

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quaint covered porch welcomes you to this ready to move in Traditional home in desirable neighborhood. There are 3 bedrooms & 2 baths with hardwood floors throughout.Living room is centered by lovely brick gas/wood fireplace & features crown moldings. There is a large formal dining room, ideal for large gatherings. Adjacent is the recently remodeled kitchen with Quartz counters, wood cabinets, stainless steel double sink, gas range & a cozy breakfast area to enjoy your morning coffee! A nice covered patio area along the back side of the house is a great place to relax and enjoy the pleasant California weather. There is a large laundry room with butler pantry style cabinets. Other features include central air & heat, dual pane windows, & tankless water heater. Detached two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 E Mountain Street have any available units?
1836 E Mountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 E Mountain Street have?
Some of 1836 E Mountain Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 E Mountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
1836 E Mountain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 E Mountain Street pet-friendly?
No, 1836 E Mountain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1836 E Mountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 1836 E Mountain Street offers parking.
Does 1836 E Mountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 E Mountain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 E Mountain Street have a pool?
No, 1836 E Mountain Street does not have a pool.
Does 1836 E Mountain Street have accessible units?
No, 1836 E Mountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 E Mountain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 E Mountain Street has units with dishwashers.
