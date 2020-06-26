All apartments in Pasadena
Pasadena, CA
1770 Kaweah Drive
1770 Kaweah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1770 Kaweah Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
This spectacular Mid-Century 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home perched atop a private hilltop in the sought-after San Rafael Hills neighborhood of Pasadena offers stunning views and peaceful grounds. The completely renovated house sits in the center of a half-acre lot with spectacular vistas from every vantage point. The central hall leads to two large bedrooms, a bathroom, and the spacious master suite with a spa-inspired master bathroom. Take in views of the San Gabriel mountains and surrounding hillsides from oversized windows in the light-filled living and dining rooms. A smooth concrete-finished wood burning fireplace completes the living room. The modern kitchen features top of the line appliances and Caesar stone counters with a built-in breakfast bar overlooking the tranquil backyard. Relax in any number of gathering spots outside including a covered living area with TV, a fire pit with views of downtown Los Angeles, and other cozy seating areas surrounded by colorful succulents and mountain views in the Zen gardens. Other features of the property include dark bamboo floors throughout the home, Tesla solar panels, two-car garage, and much, much more. This home is truly special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1770 Kaweah Drive have any available units?
1770 Kaweah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1770 Kaweah Drive have?
Some of 1770 Kaweah Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1770 Kaweah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1770 Kaweah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1770 Kaweah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1770 Kaweah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1770 Kaweah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1770 Kaweah Drive offers parking.
Does 1770 Kaweah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1770 Kaweah Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1770 Kaweah Drive have a pool?
No, 1770 Kaweah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1770 Kaweah Drive have accessible units?
No, 1770 Kaweah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1770 Kaweah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1770 Kaweah Drive has units with dishwashers.
