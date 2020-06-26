1770 Kaweah Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage hot tub

This spectacular Mid-Century 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home perched atop a private hilltop in the sought-after San Rafael Hills neighborhood of Pasadena offers stunning views and peaceful grounds. The completely renovated house sits in the center of a half-acre lot with spectacular vistas from every vantage point. The central hall leads to two large bedrooms, a bathroom, and the spacious master suite with a spa-inspired master bathroom. Take in views of the San Gabriel mountains and surrounding hillsides from oversized windows in the light-filled living and dining rooms. A smooth concrete-finished wood burning fireplace completes the living room. The modern kitchen features top of the line appliances and Caesar stone counters with a built-in breakfast bar overlooking the tranquil backyard. Relax in any number of gathering spots outside including a covered living area with TV, a fire pit with views of downtown Los Angeles, and other cozy seating areas surrounded by colorful succulents and mountain views in the Zen gardens. Other features of the property include dark bamboo floors throughout the home, Tesla solar panels, two-car garage, and much, much more. This home is truly special.