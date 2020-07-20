All apartments in Pasadena
Pasadena, CA
1768 Whitefield Road
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:24 PM

1768 Whitefield Road

1768 Whitefield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1768 Whitefield Road, Pasadena, CA 91104

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This is a terrific opportunity to rent a lovely, classic late-'30s Traditional in Northeast Pasadena! Freshly painted, with re-finished oak floors, this home offers two bedrooms and one full bath, wood-burning fireplace in the living room, formal dining room with its own porch, spacious kitchen and generous service room with washer and dryer. Other amenities include large closets and ample storage, ceiling fans in both bedrooms and window A/C units. 1768 is the front unit, has its own private fenced yard and shares the garage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 Whitefield Road have any available units?
1768 Whitefield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1768 Whitefield Road have?
Some of 1768 Whitefield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768 Whitefield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1768 Whitefield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 Whitefield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1768 Whitefield Road is pet friendly.
Does 1768 Whitefield Road offer parking?
Yes, 1768 Whitefield Road offers parking.
Does 1768 Whitefield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1768 Whitefield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 Whitefield Road have a pool?
No, 1768 Whitefield Road does not have a pool.
Does 1768 Whitefield Road have accessible units?
No, 1768 Whitefield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 Whitefield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1768 Whitefield Road has units with dishwashers.
