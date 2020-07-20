1768 Whitefield Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This is a terrific opportunity to rent a lovely, classic late-'30s Traditional in Northeast Pasadena! Freshly painted, with re-finished oak floors, this home offers two bedrooms and one full bath, wood-burning fireplace in the living room, formal dining room with its own porch, spacious kitchen and generous service room with washer and dryer. Other amenities include large closets and ample storage, ceiling fans in both bedrooms and window A/C units. 1768 is the front unit, has its own private fenced yard and shares the garage.

