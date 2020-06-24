166 Claremont St

Amenities

Pets Okay - Dont accepts section 8.



Dont accept section 8. Roommate welcome, rent price is special which will end soon. privet separate entrance. 1 story, 1 bedroom, if you are looking for two bedroom you have an option to use the living room as bedroom (has a closet). located in prime location in Pasadena has a nice dining room, large size kitchen, one new bath room with a brand-new tub. fully fenced.

Includes: Small Front and Small backyard. New paint in and out. New carpet, new vinyl floor, stove, brand new air condition and wall unit heater, Plenty Street parking. In door shared Laundry room, Cable ready. Any size Pet Okay, 1 year lease minimum. The Security deposit minimum is 1400 subject to review application.



Please read all below information before calling. Whats written on this advertisement is guaranteed to you. Manager office only hours 10Am to 7Pm. (no text) . . no hables espanol



1. no hardwood floor.no garage, no Washer and dryer. No refrigerator, no central air. NO pet policy

2. not include rent: driveway parking (up to 2 cars), Gardener , and utilities .

3. Application fee is not refundable at any time no refund



Qualification: you must have clean background.

Showing instruction: Please do not park your car on the driveway. prefer to show the house to all applicants (above 18 years of age) ones.



Showing instruction:

1. Owner prefer to show the property to all applicants ones (above 18 years of age).

2. Please do not park your car on the driveway.

3. please drive by property 1st, before calling for inside showing.



no hables espanol, English only. Please call our office direct line phone - NO text - hours to call are 10AM-7:00PM.