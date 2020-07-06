All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1622 Asbury Dr

1622 Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1622 Asbury Drive, Pasadena, CA 91104

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Asbury House - Property Id: 262512

Sweet 1920's style 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage near Pasadenas Bungalow Heaven. Lots of vintage details, plenty of off street parking, brick fireplace and a stunning view of the San Gabriel mountains.

Shared garage and shared yard.

Cat and dog friendly, no weight or breed restrictions.

Trash and water included.

Please note: there is no A/C unit and there are two houses on the lot, this listing is for the front house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262512
Property Id 262512

(RLNE5704461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

