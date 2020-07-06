1622 Asbury Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Asbury House - Property Id: 262512



Sweet 1920's style 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage near Pasadenas Bungalow Heaven. Lots of vintage details, plenty of off street parking, brick fireplace and a stunning view of the San Gabriel mountains.



Shared garage and shared yard.



Cat and dog friendly, no weight or breed restrictions.



Trash and water included.



Please note: there is no A/C unit and there are two houses on the lot, this listing is for the front house.

