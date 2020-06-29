155 Cordova St. #306

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill

Luxurious Spacious 3 Bedroom at Prestigious Terra Bella Complex - Located in the exquisite Terra Bella, this exquisitely furnished single-level 3 bed, 2.5 bath unit features numerous upscale amenities. This luxurious home is part of a 28-unit condominium and is in a prime location of Pasadena. Accessible by an exclusive elevator, the large open floor plan exposes the refined elegance taken in every detail from the crown moldings and recessed lighting to the gorgeous travertine tiles and maple engineered hardwood floors. The stunning master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a full en-suite bathroom. The large gourmet kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, Italian cabinets and white-marble countertops. This unit features two balconies with gorgeous views. The captivating rooftop features a panoramic view of the city and surrounding mountains that is enjoyable by any of the cabanas, fire-pit, or fireplaces adjacent to the swimming pool, hot-tub, BBQ stations, and gym.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5395370)