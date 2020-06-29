All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

155 Cordova St. #306

155 Cordova Street · No Longer Available
Location

155 Cordova Street, Pasadena, CA 91105
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Luxurious Spacious 3 Bedroom at Prestigious Terra Bella Complex - Located in the exquisite Terra Bella, this exquisitely furnished single-level 3 bed, 2.5 bath unit features numerous upscale amenities. This luxurious home is part of a 28-unit condominium and is in a prime location of Pasadena. Accessible by an exclusive elevator, the large open floor plan exposes the refined elegance taken in every detail from the crown moldings and recessed lighting to the gorgeous travertine tiles and maple engineered hardwood floors. The stunning master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a full en-suite bathroom. The large gourmet kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, Italian cabinets and white-marble countertops. This unit features two balconies with gorgeous views. The captivating rooftop features a panoramic view of the city and surrounding mountains that is enjoyable by any of the cabanas, fire-pit, or fireplaces adjacent to the swimming pool, hot-tub, BBQ stations, and gym.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5395370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Cordova St. #306 have any available units?
155 Cordova St. #306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Cordova St. #306 have?
Some of 155 Cordova St. #306's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Cordova St. #306 currently offering any rent specials?
155 Cordova St. #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Cordova St. #306 pet-friendly?
No, 155 Cordova St. #306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 155 Cordova St. #306 offer parking?
No, 155 Cordova St. #306 does not offer parking.
Does 155 Cordova St. #306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Cordova St. #306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Cordova St. #306 have a pool?
Yes, 155 Cordova St. #306 has a pool.
Does 155 Cordova St. #306 have accessible units?
No, 155 Cordova St. #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Cordova St. #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Cordova St. #306 does not have units with dishwashers.

