133 S Los Robles Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous modern-living condo in the Burton was built in 2014 and is conveniently located in Pasadena, providing quick and easy access to the abundance of restaurant, shopping, and entertainment options in Old Town Pasadena and Lake Avenue. The unit showcases a beautiful master bedroom with a private bathroom, a second bedroom with a second bathroom off the hallway, and a kitchen that opens to a dining area and family room with sliding glass doors that open to a private patio. The unit features impeccable details including custom cabinetry, Cat 6 wiring throughout, stainless steel appliances, full granite back splash and counter tops, dimmers in all rooms, recessed ceiling lighting, polished concrete floors, and much more! The gated subterranean parking garage provides 2 assigned side by side parking spots for this unit.