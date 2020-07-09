All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 133 S Los Robles Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
133 S Los Robles Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

133 S Los Robles Avenue

133 North Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

133 North Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Playhouse District

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous modern-living condo in the Burton was built in 2014 and is conveniently located in Pasadena, providing quick and easy access to the abundance of restaurant, shopping, and entertainment options in Old Town Pasadena and Lake Avenue. The unit showcases a beautiful master bedroom with a private bathroom, a second bedroom with a second bathroom off the hallway, and a kitchen that opens to a dining area and family room with sliding glass doors that open to a private patio. The unit features impeccable details including custom cabinetry, Cat 6 wiring throughout, stainless steel appliances, full granite back splash and counter tops, dimmers in all rooms, recessed ceiling lighting, polished concrete floors, and much more! The gated subterranean parking garage provides 2 assigned side by side parking spots for this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 S Los Robles Avenue have any available units?
133 S Los Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 S Los Robles Avenue have?
Some of 133 S Los Robles Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 S Los Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
133 S Los Robles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 S Los Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 S Los Robles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 133 S Los Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 133 S Los Robles Avenue offers parking.
Does 133 S Los Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 S Los Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 S Los Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 133 S Los Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 133 S Los Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 133 S Los Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 133 S Los Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 S Los Robles Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton