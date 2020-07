Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Upper Hastings Ranch offers an open floor plan, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, formal living room with fireplace and large family room with beamed ceilings. Great room concept with vinyl plank flooring and down lights throughout. The home has a master bedroom with 2 closets, beamed ceiling and attached bathroom. New windows, nice size backyard for relaxing or BBQ and detached two car garage.