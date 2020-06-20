1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive

Amenities

Private gate is located off of Burleigh Drive. Gate opens into Club House Drive.Remarks : Location, Location, Location. This majestic mid-century beauty is located in a secluded enclave of only nineteen homes in the exclusive gated community of Brookmere. The home features three bedrooms (one bedroom is a den/office) and two baths. There are hardwood floors, formal living room with fireplace, and a formal dining room that opens up to a redone kitchen with SS appliances. The home is drenched with natural light and has plenty of privacy. There is a detached two car garage and additional parking. The grounds are unlike any in all of Los Angeles, with access to a lake and park-like meadow. There is a community pool and and a forest like atmosphere to enjoy nature. This is truly a unique hidden jewel of tranquility.