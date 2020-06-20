All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive

1290 Club House Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1290 Club House Dr, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Private gate is located off of Burleigh Drive. Gate opens into Club House Drive.Remarks : Location, Location, Location. This majestic mid-century beauty is located in a secluded enclave of only nineteen homes in the exclusive gated community of Brookmere. The home features three bedrooms (one bedroom is a den/office) and two baths. There are hardwood floors, formal living room with fireplace, and a formal dining room that opens up to a redone kitchen with SS appliances. The home is drenched with natural light and has plenty of privacy. There is a detached two car garage and additional parking. The grounds are unlike any in all of Los Angeles, with access to a lake and park-like meadow. There is a community pool and and a forest like atmosphere to enjoy nature. This is truly a unique hidden jewel of tranquility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive have any available units?
1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive have?
Some of 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive offers parking.
Does 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive has a pool.
Does 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1290 CLUB HOUSE Drive has units with dishwashers.

