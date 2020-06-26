125 South Sierra Madre

Amenities

One bedroom condo located just minutes from the heart of Pasadena with proximity to Old Town Pasadena, South Lake Ave, Pasadena City College & more. Condo boasts an open and functional layout, with large living area between the master suite and the eat-in kitchen. The living room features a cozy fireplace and sliding glass doors overlooking a private balcony. The kitchen boasts plenty of storage space and a breakfast nook. Spacious dining area located just off the kitchen. Hallway half bathroom just off the living room is perfect for guests. Master bedroom offers ample storage with two large closets, including a walk-in closet. Interior amenities include central air-conditioning and updated windows. Unit comes with one assigned parking space. Association amenities include controlled access, pool and spa, elevator and more.