Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

125 South Sierra Madre

125 Sierra Madre Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

125 Sierra Madre Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
One bedroom condo located just minutes from the heart of Pasadena with proximity to Old Town Pasadena, South Lake Ave, Pasadena City College & more. Condo boasts an open and functional layout, with large living area between the master suite and the eat-in kitchen. The living room features a cozy fireplace and sliding glass doors overlooking a private balcony. The kitchen boasts plenty of storage space and a breakfast nook. Spacious dining area located just off the kitchen. Hallway half bathroom just off the living room is perfect for guests. Master bedroom offers ample storage with two large closets, including a walk-in closet. Interior amenities include central air-conditioning and updated windows. Unit comes with one assigned parking space. Association amenities include controlled access, pool and spa, elevator and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 South Sierra Madre have any available units?
125 South Sierra Madre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 South Sierra Madre have?
Some of 125 South Sierra Madre's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 South Sierra Madre currently offering any rent specials?
125 South Sierra Madre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 South Sierra Madre pet-friendly?
No, 125 South Sierra Madre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 125 South Sierra Madre offer parking?
Yes, 125 South Sierra Madre offers parking.
Does 125 South Sierra Madre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 South Sierra Madre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 South Sierra Madre have a pool?
Yes, 125 South Sierra Madre has a pool.
Does 125 South Sierra Madre have accessible units?
No, 125 South Sierra Madre does not have accessible units.
Does 125 South Sierra Madre have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 South Sierra Madre does not have units with dishwashers.

