Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1249 N N Wilson Ave Avenue

1249 N Wilson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1249 N Wilson Ave, Pasadena, CA 91104
Bungalow Heaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pristine 1919 Craftsman Bungalow located in the heart of NE Pasadena's Bungalow Heaven Landmark District. This lovingly restored home, with an exterior 500 square foot deck, features a beautiful living room w/ fireplace and formal dining room - both preserved, boasting original built-ins and swing-in casement windows. There are three spacious & sunny bedrooms, and a remodeled full bathroom. The updated eat-in kitchen has abundant storage, granite counter tops, and tile flooring. In addition, the home features hardwood floors, French doors, a washer & dryer, a private fenced rear grassy yard & garden, fruit trees, a front porch, and a detached one-car finished garage. Located close to the Metro Gold Line, ethnic groceries, hiking trails, terrific public & private schools, excellent fitness centers, Victory Park Saturday Farmers' Market, Alice's Dog Park, and a multitude of restaurants and coffee houses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

