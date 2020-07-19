1249 N N Wilson Ave Avenue

Amenities

Pristine 1919 Craftsman Bungalow located in the heart of NE Pasadena's Bungalow Heaven Landmark District. This lovingly restored home, with an exterior 500 square foot deck, features a beautiful living room w/ fireplace and formal dining room - both preserved, boasting original built-ins and swing-in casement windows. There are three spacious & sunny bedrooms, and a remodeled full bathroom. The updated eat-in kitchen has abundant storage, granite counter tops, and tile flooring. In addition, the home features hardwood floors, French doors, a washer & dryer, a private fenced rear grassy yard & garden, fruit trees, a front porch, and a detached one-car finished garage. Located close to the Metro Gold Line, ethnic groceries, hiking trails, terrific public & private schools, excellent fitness centers, Victory Park Saturday Farmers' Market, Alice's Dog Park, and a multitude of restaurants and coffee houses.