All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:25 AM
121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7
121 S Chester Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
121 S Chester Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
12 unit apartment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 have any available units?
121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 pet-friendly?
No, 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 offer parking?
No, 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 does not offer parking.
Does 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 S. Chester Avenue Unit 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
