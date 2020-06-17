120 S Sierra Blvd #206

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors gym range

Pasadena Condo - South East Pasadena just blocks from San Marino, this 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath condo is move in ready! The open and airy floor plan features wood style flooring throughout and an enormous living room. The dining room with sliding glass door opens to an ample sized balcony, which is perfect for morning coffee or a relaxing evening outside. The bright kitchen offers a stove-top, plus ample cabinetry and countertop space. Down the hallway you will find a roomy guest bedroom, full bath and a large master suite with dual closets, dressing area and private bathroom. Plenty of storage is found throughout the home. This property is conveniently located near EVERYTHING!! Many retail stores, restaurants, supermarkets and a fitness center are less than a mile away! Youre going to love living here! Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $2,350.00

Deposit: starts at $2,350.00 (varies depending on credit)



Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.



For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.



