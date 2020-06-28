1191 N Michigan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located in Pasadena's highly desired Bungalow Heaven sits this picturesque Craftsman Bungalow. The covered front porch welcomes you into this two bedroom home offering wood floors in the living and dining rooms, decorative brick-faced fireplace, and built in's The kitchen has been tastefully updated with shaker style cabinetry, slate style flooring, Granite Counters and subway tile backsplash. The spacious bathroom offers period details with a claw foot tub, octagonal and accent inlay tiles. Completing the floor plan is a large laundry room with storage and den, not included in the square footage, but offers a wonderful extra space! You will fall in love with the beautiful backyard offering multiple entertainment spaces. Enjoy life in historic Bungalow Heaven in this character-filled home!