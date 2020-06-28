All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1191 N Michigan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1191 N Michigan Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 5:17 AM

1191 N Michigan Avenue

1191 North Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1191 North Michigan Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Bungalow Heaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in Pasadena's highly desired Bungalow Heaven sits this picturesque Craftsman Bungalow. The covered front porch welcomes you into this two bedroom home offering wood floors in the living and dining rooms, decorative brick-faced fireplace, and built in's The kitchen has been tastefully updated with shaker style cabinetry, slate style flooring, Granite Counters and subway tile backsplash. The spacious bathroom offers period details with a claw foot tub, octagonal and accent inlay tiles. Completing the floor plan is a large laundry room with storage and den, not included in the square footage, but offers a wonderful extra space! You will fall in love with the beautiful backyard offering multiple entertainment spaces. Enjoy life in historic Bungalow Heaven in this character-filled home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1191 N Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1191 N Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1191 N Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1191 N Michigan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1191 N Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1191 N Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1191 N Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1191 N Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1191 N Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1191 N Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1191 N Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1191 N Michigan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1191 N Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1191 N Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1191 N Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1191 N Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1191 N Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1191 N Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton