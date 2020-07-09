All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A

119 North Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

119 North Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
month free on 12 months lease!

Studio starting at $1995/mo and up on 12 month lease/unfurnished
1BD starting at $2425/mo and up on 12 month lease/unfurnished
2BD starting at $3495/mo and up on 12 month lease/unfurnished

HRC Fertility only 0.6 ml away!
Amazing Location! Walking Distance to Old Pasadena, restaurants and shops.

Shorter lease terms are available, call for pricing
- Central Air
- Balcony
- Fresh paint
- Walk In Closet
- Lots Of Storage Space
- Granite Counter Tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- New Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove
- Concrete Floor
- Controlled Access/Secured
- Gated Covered parking
- Disability Access
- Easy Access to Public Transportation
- Laundry In Unit
- Gated Parking

**pricing is subject to change without notice
**please note pricing varies depending on lease term and unit available
**please note Photos may not be of exact unit available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A have any available units?
119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A have?
Some of 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A currently offering any rent specials?
119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A pet-friendly?
No, 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A offer parking?
Yes, 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A offers parking.
Does 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A have a pool?
No, 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A does not have a pool.
Does 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A have accessible units?
Yes, 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A has accessible units.
Does 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Los Robles Ave Unit: 508A has units with dishwashers.

