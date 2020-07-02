All apartments in Pasadena
1182 N. Mar Vista Ave.

1182 North Mar Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1182 North Mar Vista Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Bungalow Heaven

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful cottage in a well maintained garden area, appliances included - Pet-friendly beautiful cottage located close to JPL. Walk to park, easy access to Fwy and South Pasadena.

Windows everywhere, wood floor and panel, fireplace, blue kitchen counter,
2 car garage, spacious backyard.

FOR SPECIAL SHOWING CALL OR TEXT LUIS 626.688.1413

We look for 3 times rent rate as household income, and credit over 675.
No eviction record, no collection record, no bankruptcy record, no smoking of any kind.

$20.00 administration fee included in rent and also covers tenant liability to landlord insurance

1 pet allowed with additional pet rent of $200.00 per month

Application $65 per adult, non refundable.

(RLNE4298939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. have any available units?
1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. have?
Some of 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. offers parking.
Does 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. have a pool?
No, 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1182 N. Mar Vista Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

