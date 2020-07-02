1182 N. Mar Vista Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful cottage in a well maintained garden area, appliances included - Pet-friendly beautiful cottage located close to JPL. Walk to park, easy access to Fwy and South Pasadena.



Windows everywhere, wood floor and panel, fireplace, blue kitchen counter,

2 car garage, spacious backyard.



FOR SPECIAL SHOWING CALL OR TEXT LUIS 626.688.1413



We look for 3 times rent rate as household income, and credit over 675.

No eviction record, no collection record, no bankruptcy record, no smoking of any kind.



$20.00 administration fee included in rent and also covers tenant liability to landlord insurance



1 pet allowed with additional pet rent of $200.00 per month



Application $65 per adult, non refundable.



(RLNE4298939)