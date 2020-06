Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in the coveted Catalina Villas in beautiful Pasadena. Recently remodeled charming and spacious two bedroom, one bathroom unit. Bathroom includes a bathtub and separate shower. New Kitchen with quartz counter tops and white shaker cabinets. Freshly painted with refinished hardwood floors. Unit has a balcony. Includes one car garage. New stove in unit. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Pet policy: Cats not allowed; Small dogs okay.