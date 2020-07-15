All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1159 N Allen Ave

1159 N Allen Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1159 N Allen Ave, Pasadena, CA 91104

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming Tudor Home in Central Pasadena - Property Id: 92790

Charm abounds in this two bedroom, one bathroom Tudor home in NE Pasadena. The professional landscaping draws people into this character home built in 1924. Walking through the front door, one is struck by the coved ceilings, the original hardwood floors & the archway between the formal living room & dining room.

The stone fireplace is a focal point of the living room where light fills the space through the double pane windows. The remodeled kitchen showcases Kenmore stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large tile flooring, a farm sink & glass front cabinets. The front bedroom features two closets & hardwood floors.

The glistening hardwood floors also extend into the back bedroom which looks out over the back yard. The full bathroom has a pedestal sink & a tiled shower/tub combination.

The home is located in a wonderful community adjacent to Marshall High School and with easy access to the Gold Line & 210 Freeway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92790
Property Id 92790

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4601713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1159 N Allen Ave have any available units?
1159 N Allen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1159 N Allen Ave have?
Some of 1159 N Allen Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1159 N Allen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1159 N Allen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1159 N Allen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1159 N Allen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1159 N Allen Ave offer parking?
No, 1159 N Allen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1159 N Allen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1159 N Allen Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1159 N Allen Ave have a pool?
No, 1159 N Allen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1159 N Allen Ave have accessible units?
No, 1159 N Allen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1159 N Allen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1159 N Allen Ave has units with dishwashers.
