1159 N Allen Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming Tudor Home in Central Pasadena - Property Id: 92790



Charm abounds in this two bedroom, one bathroom Tudor home in NE Pasadena. The professional landscaping draws people into this character home built in 1924. Walking through the front door, one is struck by the coved ceilings, the original hardwood floors & the archway between the formal living room & dining room.



The stone fireplace is a focal point of the living room where light fills the space through the double pane windows. The remodeled kitchen showcases Kenmore stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large tile flooring, a farm sink & glass front cabinets. The front bedroom features two closets & hardwood floors.



The glistening hardwood floors also extend into the back bedroom which looks out over the back yard. The full bathroom has a pedestal sink & a tiled shower/tub combination.



The home is located in a wonderful community adjacent to Marshall High School and with easy access to the Gold Line & 210 Freeway.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92790

Property Id 92790



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4601713)