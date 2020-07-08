1155 N Michigan Avenue

Amenities

This is an immaculate Craftsman-style home located in the tree-lined historical district of Bungalow Heaven, it offers 3 bedrooms, a den, and 1.5 baths. The 1912 craftsman home welcomes you with charming architectural details and today's modern touch: Central air and heat, Wrap around porch, Hardwood flooring throughout, Original craftsmanship doors and windows, Plenty of built in, Historic light fixtures, Renovated large kitchen with and washer and dryer, Remodeled baths. A separate den canbe used as an office or breakfast room; A finished garage may serve as a game room , newly painted deck and interior rooms. The 8,294 sq feet lot offers spacious backyard with shades and mature trees , it's perfect for entertaining. Parks and shops nearby, two year lease minimum !