Pasadena, CA
1155 N Michigan Avenue
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:25 AM

1155 N Michigan Avenue

1155 North Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1155 North Michigan Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Bungalow Heaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This is an immaculate Craftsman-style home located in the tree-lined historical district of Bungalow Heaven, it offers 3 bedrooms, a den, and 1.5 baths. The 1912 craftsman home welcomes you with charming architectural details and today's modern touch: Central air and heat, Wrap around porch, Hardwood flooring throughout, Original craftsmanship doors and windows, Plenty of built in, Historic light fixtures, Renovated large kitchen with and washer and dryer, Remodeled baths. A separate den canbe used as an office or breakfast room; A finished garage may serve as a game room , newly painted deck and interior rooms. The 8,294 sq feet lot offers spacious backyard with shades and mature trees , it's perfect for entertaining. Parks and shops nearby, two year lease minimum !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 N Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1155 N Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 N Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1155 N Michigan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 N Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1155 N Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 N Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1155 N Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1155 N Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1155 N Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1155 N Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 N Michigan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 N Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1155 N Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1155 N Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1155 N Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 N Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 N Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

