All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 115 Sequoia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
115 Sequoia Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 6:06 PM

115 Sequoia Drive

115 Sequoia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

115 Sequoia Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
The views from this gorgeous, remodeled, two-story Mid Century modern four bedroom, two bathroom home are simply stunning! Live your best life nestled on a cul de sac street in the San Rafael Hills, while taking in breath-taking sunsets, views of the hills, Century City and Downtown LA. With an open floor plan, a contemporary grey and neutral color palette and sleek fixtures throughout, this is a stylish home, perfect for entertaining. Upon entering, the living room and dining area feature oak wood floors, a stone gas fireplace and grand windows, letting in abundant natural light from both sides of the home. The beautiful southwest facing view can also be seen from the kitchen, the attached breakfast nook, as well as the southwest facing bedroom. The remodeled kitchen boasts a mosaic tile backsplash, stone countertops, stainless steel LG appliances, including a French door refrigerator, and the elegant grey slate tile floors seen throughout the majority of the home. Two bedrooms with plenty of natural light, as well as a stylish full bathroom with a double vanity complete the first floor. The downstairs features the same slate tile flooring and contemporary style. It is graced with two additional bedrooms, a three-quarter bathroom, an additional sitting area with a second fireplace and a large laundry room with ample storage cabinetry. Enjoy panoramic views and abundant natural light, along with direct access to the backyard. There is a lovely pool, professional landscaping, mature foliage, and a gazebo, perfect for dining al fresco while taking in the sunset from your own private outdoor retreat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Sequoia Drive have any available units?
115 Sequoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Sequoia Drive have?
Some of 115 Sequoia Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Sequoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 Sequoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Sequoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 115 Sequoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 115 Sequoia Drive offer parking?
No, 115 Sequoia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 115 Sequoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Sequoia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Sequoia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 115 Sequoia Drive has a pool.
Does 115 Sequoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 Sequoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Sequoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Sequoia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton