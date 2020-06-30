115 Sequoia Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

The views from this gorgeous, remodeled, two-story Mid Century modern four bedroom, two bathroom home are simply stunning! Live your best life nestled on a cul de sac street in the San Rafael Hills, while taking in breath-taking sunsets, views of the hills, Century City and Downtown LA. With an open floor plan, a contemporary grey and neutral color palette and sleek fixtures throughout, this is a stylish home, perfect for entertaining. Upon entering, the living room and dining area feature oak wood floors, a stone gas fireplace and grand windows, letting in abundant natural light from both sides of the home. The beautiful southwest facing view can also be seen from the kitchen, the attached breakfast nook, as well as the southwest facing bedroom. The remodeled kitchen boasts a mosaic tile backsplash, stone countertops, stainless steel LG appliances, including a French door refrigerator, and the elegant grey slate tile floors seen throughout the majority of the home. Two bedrooms with plenty of natural light, as well as a stylish full bathroom with a double vanity complete the first floor. The downstairs features the same slate tile flooring and contemporary style. It is graced with two additional bedrooms, a three-quarter bathroom, an additional sitting area with a second fireplace and a large laundry room with ample storage cabinetry. Enjoy panoramic views and abundant natural light, along with direct access to the backyard. There is a lovely pool, professional landscaping, mature foliage, and a gazebo, perfect for dining al fresco while taking in the sunset from your own private outdoor retreat!