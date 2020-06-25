All apartments in Pasadena
111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112

111 S Oak Knoll Ave · No Longer Available
Location

111 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo, in the Heart of Pasadena - Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer in Unit, Convenient Location - Excellent spacious lower level 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom Condominium in the middle of Pasadena, on a lovely tree-lined street! The open floor plan has a great living room with large shuttered windows, gas fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. The open, bright kitchen comes with Refrigerator, Stove/Oven and Dishwasher. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk in closet, full bathroom and balcony with a great view of the courtyard. The second bedroom overlooks the treelined street and has a balcony as well. With two full bathrooms upstairs, there is also a large downstairs guest bathroom, in addition to a large closet for plenty of storage. The unit also comes with all appliances, including Washer and Dryer in the unit, and subterranean tandem parking for two vehicles. Close to restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, Lake Street, Old Town Pasadena, and much more!

(RLNE4870596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 have any available units?
111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 have?
Some of 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 currently offering any rent specials?
111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 is pet friendly.
Does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 offer parking?
Yes, 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 offers parking.
Does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 have a pool?
No, 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 does not have a pool.
Does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 have accessible units?
No, 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112 has units with dishwashers.
