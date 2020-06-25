111 S Oak Knoll Avenue, #112

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo, in the Heart of Pasadena - Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Washer & Dryer in Unit, Convenient Location - Excellent spacious lower level 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom Condominium in the middle of Pasadena, on a lovely tree-lined street! The open floor plan has a great living room with large shuttered windows, gas fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. The open, bright kitchen comes with Refrigerator, Stove/Oven and Dishwasher. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk in closet, full bathroom and balcony with a great view of the courtyard. The second bedroom overlooks the treelined street and has a balcony as well. With two full bathrooms upstairs, there is also a large downstairs guest bathroom, in addition to a large closet for plenty of storage. The unit also comes with all appliances, including Washer and Dryer in the unit, and subterranean tandem parking for two vehicles. Close to restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, Lake Street, Old Town Pasadena, and much more!



