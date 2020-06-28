All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 111 S De Lacey Ave #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
111 S De Lacey Ave #206
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

111 S De Lacey Ave #206

111 South De Lacey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Downtown Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 South De Lacey Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Book a showing now! See this amiable, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2nd-floor condo unit located on the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

This 1,400-square-foot condo comes with 2 underground parking.

The cozy interior has polished hardwood flooring, large windows with shutters; and a toasty fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with cabinets and drawers for storage; a marble-topped kitchen island with sink and drawers; and appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave that are ready to use. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its tidy bathrooms are furnished with a marble-topped vanity, bathtub, flush toilets, and shower stall enclosed in an aluminum-framed glass panel. There are cabinets and shelves for keeping toiletries and other bathroom items. An installed central A/C and electric heating serve as climate control of the unit. There are a hookup washer and dryer available for laundry.

The exterior has a patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. There is a $150 per month for storage if tenants need it.

No pets allowed.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, electricity, gas, and sewage.

The HOA fees, landscaping, water, and trash utilities will be the responsibility of the landlord.

The property is also close to public parks.

Walk Score: 96

Its a walkers paradise, daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot,

Nearby Schools:
Valentine Elementary School - 2.74 miles, 10/10
Arroyo Vista Elementary School - 2.24 miles, 10/10
San Rafael Elementary School - 1.24 miles, 7/10
Monterey Hills Elementary School - 2.82 miles, 10/10

Bus lines:
180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
10 Old Pasadena - PCC - Allen Station - 0.1 mile
260 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
686/687 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.3 mile
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5075157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 have any available units?
111 S De Lacey Ave #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 have?
Some of 111 S De Lacey Ave #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 currently offering any rent specials?
111 S De Lacey Ave #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 pet-friendly?
No, 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 offer parking?
Yes, 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 offers parking.
Does 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 have a pool?
No, 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 does not have a pool.
Does 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 have accessible units?
No, 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 S De Lacey Ave #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton