111 S De Lacey Ave #206

Amenities
Book a showing now! See this amiable, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2nd-floor condo unit located on the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.
This 1,400-square-foot condo comes with 2 underground parking.
The cozy interior has polished hardwood flooring, large windows with shutters; and a toasty fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with cabinets and drawers for storage; a marble-topped kitchen island with sink and drawers; and appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave that are ready to use. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its tidy bathrooms are furnished with a marble-topped vanity, bathtub, flush toilets, and shower stall enclosed in an aluminum-framed glass panel. There are cabinets and shelves for keeping toiletries and other bathroom items. An installed central A/C and electric heating serve as climate control of the unit. There are a hookup washer and dryer available for laundry.
The exterior has a patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. There is a $150 per month for storage if tenants need it.
No pets allowed.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, electricity, gas, and sewage.
The HOA fees, landscaping, water, and trash utilities will be the responsibility of the landlord.
The property is also close to public parks.
Walk Score: 96
Its a walkers paradise, daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot,
Nearby Schools:
Valentine Elementary School - 2.74 miles, 10/10
Arroyo Vista Elementary School - 2.24 miles, 10/10
San Rafael Elementary School - 1.24 miles, 7/10
Monterey Hills Elementary School - 2.82 miles, 10/10
Bus lines:
180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
10 Old Pasadena - PCC - Allen Station - 0.1 mile
260 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
686/687 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.3 mile
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.4 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5075157)