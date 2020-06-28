111 S De Lacey Ave #206

Amenities

Book a showing now! See this amiable, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2nd-floor condo unit located on the dynamic Downtown neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.



This 1,400-square-foot condo comes with 2 underground parking.



The cozy interior has polished hardwood flooring, large windows with shutters; and a toasty fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with cabinets and drawers for storage; a marble-topped kitchen island with sink and drawers; and appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave that are ready to use. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its tidy bathrooms are furnished with a marble-topped vanity, bathtub, flush toilets, and shower stall enclosed in an aluminum-framed glass panel. There are cabinets and shelves for keeping toiletries and other bathroom items. An installed central A/C and electric heating serve as climate control of the unit. There are a hookup washer and dryer available for laundry.



The exterior has a patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. There is a $150 per month for storage if tenants need it.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, electricity, gas, and sewage.



The HOA fees, landscaping, water, and trash utilities will be the responsibility of the landlord.



The property is also close to public parks.



Walk Score: 96



Its a walkers paradise, daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot,



Nearby Schools:

Valentine Elementary School - 2.74 miles, 10/10

Arroyo Vista Elementary School - 2.24 miles, 10/10

San Rafael Elementary School - 1.24 miles, 7/10

Monterey Hills Elementary School - 2.82 miles, 10/10



Bus lines:

180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

10 Old Pasadena - PCC - Allen Station - 0.1 mile

260 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

686/687 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.3 mile

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.4 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5075157)