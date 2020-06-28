All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated November 5 2019 at 12:07 PM

1097 Blanche Street

1097 Blanche Street · No Longer Available
Location

1097 Blanche Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Set on a quiet tree-lined street centrally located in Pasadena, this desirable 2 story condo has been recently renovated. As you enter you are greeted by an open floor plan complete with kitchen, formal dining area, half bath and sunken living room featuring a decorative fireplace. Enjoy summer nights after swimming in the association pool, outside on your private patio. Upstairs, two bedrooms with separate full bathrooms share easy access to the washer & dryer. 2 side by side parking spaces arelocated in the subterranean garage. Close proximity to Caltech, PCC, shopping and dining on South Lake and Old Town Pasadena. A quick commute to the 110, 210, and 134 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1097 Blanche Street have any available units?
1097 Blanche Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1097 Blanche Street have?
Some of 1097 Blanche Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1097 Blanche Street currently offering any rent specials?
1097 Blanche Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1097 Blanche Street pet-friendly?
No, 1097 Blanche Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1097 Blanche Street offer parking?
Yes, 1097 Blanche Street offers parking.
Does 1097 Blanche Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1097 Blanche Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1097 Blanche Street have a pool?
Yes, 1097 Blanche Street has a pool.
Does 1097 Blanche Street have accessible units?
No, 1097 Blanche Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1097 Blanche Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1097 Blanche Street has units with dishwashers.
