1097 Blanche Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Set on a quiet tree-lined street centrally located in Pasadena, this desirable 2 story condo has been recently renovated. As you enter you are greeted by an open floor plan complete with kitchen, formal dining area, half bath and sunken living room featuring a decorative fireplace. Enjoy summer nights after swimming in the association pool, outside on your private patio. Upstairs, two bedrooms with separate full bathrooms share easy access to the washer & dryer. 2 side by side parking spaces arelocated in the subterranean garage. Close proximity to Caltech, PCC, shopping and dining on South Lake and Old Town Pasadena. A quick commute to the 110, 210, and 134 freeways.