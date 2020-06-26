108 S El Molino Avenue

Amenities

Elegant Mediterranean Villa style townhouse is located in the prestigious Historical Playhouse District in Pasadena. This charming building features lovely archways, elegant courtyard, romantic balconies, and sculpted wrought iron details. Built in 2004, two-story luxury condominium is designed to enjoy southern California living at its fullest featuring functional floor plan with living areas on the first level and two bedrooms upstairs. Living room with high ceilings, travertine fireplace, recessed lighting, and wood floors. Stunning gourmet kitchen features granite counters, custom wood cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Generous formal dining room opens to a spacious private patio with Spanish tile and lovely trees accessible through the kitchen dining area. There is an additional powder room downstairs. European baths feature travertine showers and flooring, marble counters, and double sink. Two spacious master suites feature high ceilings and generous closets. There is an enormous balcony with a built in cabana to enjoy views of Pasadena. Located in the sizzling hot Playhouse district of Pasadena, this unit is moments away from Old town Pasadena, El Paseo, restaurants, cafes, shops and Lake Av., Shopping areas.