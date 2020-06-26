All apartments in Pasadena
108 S El Molino Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

108 S El Molino Avenue

108 South El Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

108 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Elegant Mediterranean Villa style townhouse is located in the prestigious Historical Playhouse District in Pasadena. This charming building features lovely archways, elegant courtyard, romantic balconies, and sculpted wrought iron details. Built in 2004, two-story luxury condominium is designed to enjoy southern California living at its fullest featuring functional floor plan with living areas on the first level and two bedrooms upstairs. Living room with high ceilings, travertine fireplace, recessed lighting, and wood floors. Stunning gourmet kitchen features granite counters, custom wood cabinetry, and stainless appliances. Generous formal dining room opens to a spacious private patio with Spanish tile and lovely trees accessible through the kitchen dining area. There is an additional powder room downstairs. European baths feature travertine showers and flooring, marble counters, and double sink. Two spacious master suites feature high ceilings and generous closets. There is an enormous balcony with a built in cabana to enjoy views of Pasadena. Located in the sizzling hot Playhouse district of Pasadena, this unit is moments away from Old town Pasadena, El Paseo, restaurants, cafes, shops and Lake Av., Shopping areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 S El Molino Avenue have any available units?
108 S El Molino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 S El Molino Avenue have?
Some of 108 S El Molino Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 S El Molino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 S El Molino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 S El Molino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 108 S El Molino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 108 S El Molino Avenue offer parking?
No, 108 S El Molino Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 108 S El Molino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 S El Molino Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 S El Molino Avenue have a pool?
No, 108 S El Molino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 108 S El Molino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 108 S El Molino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 108 S El Molino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 S El Molino Avenue has units with dishwashers.
