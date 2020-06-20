1067 N Holliston Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home on a beautiful tree lined street located in the prestigious Bungalow Heaven District of Pasadena. Features include: 1675 square feet of living space, large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large bonus room that can be used as a den/office, updated bathroom, and a large updated kitchen with separate laundry room. Appliances including: refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer are all included in the lease. This beautiful home also has Central air/heat, hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the den and tile in kitchen and bath. Outside features a huge 10,000 plus sqft. lot, 2 car detached garage, mature fruit trees including orange, peach, meyer lemon, and pomegranate, and a large detached covered patio perfect for entertaining.