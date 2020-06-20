All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:50 AM

1067 N Holliston Avenue

1067 North Holliston Avenue · (626) 260-0730
Location

1067 North Holliston Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Bungalow Heaven

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home on a beautiful tree lined street located in the prestigious Bungalow Heaven District of Pasadena. Features include: 1675 square feet of living space, large living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large bonus room that can be used as a den/office, updated bathroom, and a large updated kitchen with separate laundry room. Appliances including: refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer are all included in the lease. This beautiful home also has Central air/heat, hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the den and tile in kitchen and bath. Outside features a huge 10,000 plus sqft. lot, 2 car detached garage, mature fruit trees including orange, peach, meyer lemon, and pomegranate, and a large detached covered patio perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 N Holliston Avenue have any available units?
1067 N Holliston Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 N Holliston Avenue have?
Some of 1067 N Holliston Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 N Holliston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1067 N Holliston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 N Holliston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1067 N Holliston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1067 N Holliston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1067 N Holliston Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1067 N Holliston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1067 N Holliston Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 N Holliston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1067 N Holliston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1067 N Holliston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1067 N Holliston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 N Holliston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 N Holliston Avenue has units with dishwashers.
