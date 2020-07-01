1066 Rocton Drive

Amenities

3 Bed, 3 Bath Townhouse, Hardwood and Tile Floors, Two Car Garage, Washer/Dryer... - Spacious and bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse available for lease in a beautiful community in Pasadena. This rental is a two story townhouse with large windows, high ceilings, hardwood and tile floors. On the first floor you will find a large living room and entry way. Moving along to the kitchen, which has tile floors, you will find modern appliances and granite counters. There is also a dining area and a half bath on the bottom floor of this fantastic rental.



Three large bedrooms are located on the upstairs loft level of this unit. The master bedroom has an attached master bathroom, a large walk in closet, and a wonderful outdoor balcony/sitting area. All three bedrooms are carpeted, and have great closet space. A second full bathroom is located on the second level.



Washer and Dryer are provided in the unit. Unit comes with fridge, gas stove/oven and dishwasher. There is also a full two car garage with remote controlled door.



One Year Lease Required.

No Pets allowed.



