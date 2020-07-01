All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1066 Rocton Drive

1066 Rocton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1066 Rocton Drive, Pasadena, CA 91107
Victory Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 3 Bath Townhouse, Hardwood and Tile Floors, Two Car Garage, Washer/Dryer... - Spacious and bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse available for lease in a beautiful community in Pasadena. This rental is a two story townhouse with large windows, high ceilings, hardwood and tile floors. On the first floor you will find a large living room and entry way. Moving along to the kitchen, which has tile floors, you will find modern appliances and granite counters. There is also a dining area and a half bath on the bottom floor of this fantastic rental.

Three large bedrooms are located on the upstairs loft level of this unit. The master bedroom has an attached master bathroom, a large walk in closet, and a wonderful outdoor balcony/sitting area. All three bedrooms are carpeted, and have great closet space. A second full bathroom is located on the second level.

Washer and Dryer are provided in the unit. Unit comes with fridge, gas stove/oven and dishwasher. There is also a full two car garage with remote controlled door.

One Year Lease Required.
No Pets allowed.

We are Cornerstone Real Estate Management, Inc., DRE 02043101

Our office is open Monday thru Saturday.
Monday and Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9am to 5pm
Saturday 10-3
We are closed on Sundays and major holidays

Our address is 540 El Dorado St, Suite 101, Pasadena, CA 91101

Our office phone number is 626-577-3060.

Here's our website where you can see all our available units:
http://www.managedbycornerstone.com
We typically have photos and video tours of each of the vacancies right here at our website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2450324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Rocton Drive have any available units?
1066 Rocton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1066 Rocton Drive have?
Some of 1066 Rocton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 Rocton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Rocton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Rocton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1066 Rocton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1066 Rocton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1066 Rocton Drive offers parking.
Does 1066 Rocton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1066 Rocton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Rocton Drive have a pool?
No, 1066 Rocton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Rocton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1066 Rocton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Rocton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1066 Rocton Drive has units with dishwashers.

