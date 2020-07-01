1046 Lagunita Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Located in the prestigious South San Rafael area of Pasadena, surrounded by grand estates, and situated on just under .5 acres of bucolic, park-like grounds, this 1918 character home is full of architectural detail and charm. The home's gracious living spaces include a formal living room with beamed ceilings, built-in bookcases and a fireplace, a formal dining room with skylights and wainscoting, a family room with a fireplace and French doors that lead to the back yard, and a kitchen with a breakfast room that overlooks the pool and spa. Upstairs are three bedrooms including a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and balcony overlooking the grounds. A large walk-in closet and bathroom complete the retreat. The other two bedrooms are both ample in size and share a jack-and-jill bathroom. The lush grounds feature a mature landscape, trees, and a sprawling lawn. A large, 2-car garage and circular drive way complete the home. Offering tremendous opportunity for expansion, plans to add an additional 1740 sqft have been created by the seller which would take the property to just under 5000 sqft. Located close to all the conveniences of town, this estate offers privacy and a feeling of escape.