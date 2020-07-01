All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1046 Lagunita Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1046 Lagunita Road
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:54 AM

1046 Lagunita Road

1046 Lagunita Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1046 Lagunita Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the prestigious South San Rafael area of Pasadena, surrounded by grand estates, and situated on just under .5 acres of bucolic, park-like grounds, this 1918 character home is full of architectural detail and charm. The home's gracious living spaces include a formal living room with beamed ceilings, built-in bookcases and a fireplace, a formal dining room with skylights and wainscoting, a family room with a fireplace and French doors that lead to the back yard, and a kitchen with a breakfast room that overlooks the pool and spa. Upstairs are three bedrooms including a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and balcony overlooking the grounds. A large walk-in closet and bathroom complete the retreat. The other two bedrooms are both ample in size and share a jack-and-jill bathroom. The lush grounds feature a mature landscape, trees, and a sprawling lawn. A large, 2-car garage and circular drive way complete the home. Offering tremendous opportunity for expansion, plans to add an additional 1740 sqft have been created by the seller which would take the property to just under 5000 sqft. Located close to all the conveniences of town, this estate offers privacy and a feeling of escape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Lagunita Road have any available units?
1046 Lagunita Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 Lagunita Road have?
Some of 1046 Lagunita Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Lagunita Road currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Lagunita Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Lagunita Road pet-friendly?
No, 1046 Lagunita Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1046 Lagunita Road offer parking?
Yes, 1046 Lagunita Road offers parking.
Does 1046 Lagunita Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Lagunita Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Lagunita Road have a pool?
Yes, 1046 Lagunita Road has a pool.
Does 1046 Lagunita Road have accessible units?
No, 1046 Lagunita Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Lagunita Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 Lagunita Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton