102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard

Exquisite upgraded town-home located in desirable Southeast Pasadena area. This home offers a gated front entry, lovely tile leads you to the front door. Wonderful open light and bright floor plan on the first level with cozy fireplace in the living room/family room area and separate dining area which includes upgraded wet bar with granite counter top. Hard wood floors adorn the home downstairs and upstairs. The kitchen is upgraded with new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, recessed lighting and upgraded vinyl flooring. Upstairs the 2 bathrooms have upgraded granite counter-tops, tile flooring and upgraded sinks and fixtures. The master suite has a private balcony perfect for morning, afternoon and evening relaxation. The two nice size secondary bedrooms have ceiling fans. The over sized garage offers a separate large bonus room for storage.