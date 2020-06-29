All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard

102 Sierra Madre Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

102 Sierra Madre Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite upgraded town-home located in desirable Southeast Pasadena area. This home offers a gated front entry, lovely tile leads you to the front door. Wonderful open light and bright floor plan on the first level with cozy fireplace in the living room/family room area and separate dining area which includes upgraded wet bar with granite counter top. Hard wood floors adorn the home downstairs and upstairs. The kitchen is upgraded with new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, recessed lighting and upgraded vinyl flooring. Upstairs the 2 bathrooms have upgraded granite counter-tops, tile flooring and upgraded sinks and fixtures. The master suite has a private balcony perfect for morning, afternoon and evening relaxation. The two nice size secondary bedrooms have ceiling fans. The over sized garage offers a separate large bonus room for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have any available units?
102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have?
Some of 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard offers parking.
Does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have a pool?
No, 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton