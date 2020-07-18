1007 Del Rey Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move into this bright modern home and enjoy its great location on a beautiful street of well-kept homes. You will love its outstanding open floor plan and high ceilings. LED recessed lighting throughout the house will keep your electric bills low, and lots of windows will provide natural light to cheer you up. Say good buy to dusty carpets and enjoy laminated floors throughout the house. All bathrooms are remodeled and clean! Four-bedroom three-bathroom house includes two master suites (each with their own his and her closets), spacious living room, and an open kitchen facing a huge family room with french doors that open into the backyard with large covered porch and mature fruit trees. Washing your cloths will be easy with this convenient laundry area right in the hallway.

Behind the garage is a 200 SF office/recreation bonus room that is NOT included in the SF of house. The house is walking distance to Victory Park, farmers market and the Show Case of Floats after each Rose Parade.

The price is right, the timing is right, don't wait, call now!