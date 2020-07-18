All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:58 PM

1007 Del Rey Avenue

1007 Del Rey Avenue · (626) 239-1695
Location

1007 Del Rey Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Victory Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2026 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move into this bright modern home and enjoy its great location on a beautiful street of well-kept homes. You will love its outstanding open floor plan and high ceilings. LED recessed lighting throughout the house will keep your electric bills low, and lots of windows will provide natural light to cheer you up. Say good buy to dusty carpets and enjoy laminated floors throughout the house. All bathrooms are remodeled and clean! Four-bedroom three-bathroom house includes two master suites (each with their own his and her closets), spacious living room, and an open kitchen facing a huge family room with french doors that open into the backyard with large covered porch and mature fruit trees. Washing your cloths will be easy with this convenient laundry area right in the hallway.
Behind the garage is a 200 SF office/recreation bonus room that is NOT included in the SF of house. The house is walking distance to Victory Park, farmers market and the Show Case of Floats after each Rose Parade.
The price is right, the timing is right, don't wait, call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Del Rey Avenue have any available units?
1007 Del Rey Avenue has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Del Rey Avenue have?
Some of 1007 Del Rey Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Del Rey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Del Rey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Del Rey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Del Rey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1007 Del Rey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Del Rey Avenue offers parking.
Does 1007 Del Rey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Del Rey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Del Rey Avenue have a pool?
No, 1007 Del Rey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Del Rey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1007 Del Rey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Del Rey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Del Rey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
