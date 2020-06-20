100 West TREMONT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Charming, turnkey main house and studio unit. Partially furnished. Character Spanish main unit featuring imported Italian flooring throughout, beautiful courtyard with saltillo tiled floor and custom inlaid decorative tiles. Walk into a spacious living room and feast your eyes on the many original touches including the fireplace, high coved ceilings, and completely restored wood windows and hardware. Formal dining room boasts French doors leading out to welcoming front courtyard. Huge kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite counter-tops. Large bathroom and bedrooms both with custom designed walk-in closets, and wall sconces to keep with the charm of the home. Central Heat/Air, Tank-less water heater, newer appliances, Italian porcelain floor tiles. Second unit is a spacious studio with updated kitchen, bathroom and newer appliances. Large private serene backyard with beautiful landscaping completes this terrific property.