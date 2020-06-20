All apartments in Pasadena
100 West TREMONT Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

100 West TREMONT Street

100 West Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 West Tremont Street, Pasadena, CA 91103
NATHA

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Charming, turnkey main house and studio unit. Partially furnished. Character Spanish main unit featuring imported Italian flooring throughout, beautiful courtyard with saltillo tiled floor and custom inlaid decorative tiles. Walk into a spacious living room and feast your eyes on the many original touches including the fireplace, high coved ceilings, and completely restored wood windows and hardware. Formal dining room boasts French doors leading out to welcoming front courtyard. Huge kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite counter-tops. Large bathroom and bedrooms both with custom designed walk-in closets, and wall sconces to keep with the charm of the home. Central Heat/Air, Tank-less water heater, newer appliances, Italian porcelain floor tiles. Second unit is a spacious studio with updated kitchen, bathroom and newer appliances. Large private serene backyard with beautiful landscaping completes this terrific property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 West TREMONT Street have any available units?
100 West TREMONT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 West TREMONT Street have?
Some of 100 West TREMONT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 West TREMONT Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 West TREMONT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 West TREMONT Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 West TREMONT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 100 West TREMONT Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 West TREMONT Street offers parking.
Does 100 West TREMONT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 West TREMONT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 West TREMONT Street have a pool?
No, 100 West TREMONT Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 West TREMONT Street have accessible units?
No, 100 West TREMONT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 West TREMONT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 West TREMONT Street has units with dishwashers.
