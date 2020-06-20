All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207

575 North Villa Court · (760) 324-9999 ext. 1194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

575 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Racquet Club West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Remolded 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo with Great Mountain Views! - Welcome Home to your charming 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo! COMING SOON! UNFURNISHED! This Condo has recently been remolded and is ready for move in! All appliances are included. Owner pays water, Trash and HOA fee's, You are responsible for gas, electric and cable/internet. This condo is located close to the Palm Springs Ariel Tramway and only minutes to downtown Palm Springs! At this price, this condo won't last long! Pets may be considered upon owners approval. 1 Year Lease Minimum required!

Requirements:
Must make 3 times the amount of the rent in Verifiable income,
NO Evictions, Felonies or Bk's in the past 3 years, and
Must have a 620 credit score or higher.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5815705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 have any available units?
NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
Is NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 is pet friendly.
Does NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 offer parking?
No, NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 does not offer parking.
Does NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 have a pool?
No, NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 does not have a pool.
Does NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 have units with air conditioning?
No, NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Balcony
Palm Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Redlands, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
Alpine, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Araby Commons

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity