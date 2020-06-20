NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207

Amenities

Remolded 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo with Great Mountain Views! - Welcome Home to your charming 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo! COMING SOON! UNFURNISHED! This Condo has recently been remolded and is ready for move in! All appliances are included. Owner pays water, Trash and HOA fee's, You are responsible for gas, electric and cable/internet. This condo is located close to the Palm Springs Ariel Tramway and only minutes to downtown Palm Springs! At this price, this condo won't last long! Pets may be considered upon owners approval. 1 Year Lease Minimum required!



Requirements:

Must make 3 times the amount of the rent in Verifiable income,

NO Evictions, Felonies or Bk's in the past 3 years, and

Must have a 620 credit score or higher.



No Cats Allowed



