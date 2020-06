Amenities

Great 1 bedroom condo at the Biarritz. Close to downtown, this condo has covered gated parking, laundry in the building, 2 patios, one overlooking the pool and tennis. Close to everything Palm Springs has to offer...dining shopping and nightlife.Available December and January and after April 1st .Price in current listing is for summer rate, season rate is about $2100 per month depending on month and length.February and March are rented. Call for summer rates. Owner is a Realtor.