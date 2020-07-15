/
spring valley lake
43 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley Lake, CA📍
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley Lake
13316 Makai #7
13316 Makai Court, Spring Valley Lake, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Valley Lake Property Condo - RENT $1500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $3000.00 NO PETS ALLOWED. WITH DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4500.00 Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley Lake
12920 Briarcliff Drive
12920 Briarcliff Drive, Spring Valley Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1632 sqft
Located in the beautiful private community of spring Valley lake!Owner pays for HOA Fee's. If tenant's would like to use amenities Tenant pays for their own separate tenant HOA fee's. Available after May 31.
6 Units Available
West City
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.
1 Unit Available
Central City
14236 Oxford Place
14236 Oxford Place, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Sitting on the corner of a cul-de-sac in a well established Victorville neighborhood, this modernized 60’s era home is a must see.
1 Unit Available
11366 Sawgrass Bend
11366 Sawgrass Bend, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1357 sqft
55+ Community, Close to shopping , golf course, Gated community and Kitchen banquet. **Move-in special $200 off the first month's rent.
1 Unit Available
11528 Sunset Pl
11528 Sunset Place, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1965 sqft
55 + Gated Community - RENT $1650 SECURITY DEPOSIT $2475. NO PETS ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4125.00 Upon accepted application, security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
1 Unit Available
Central City
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
13385 Fawncreek Street
13385 Fawncreek Street, Victorville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2677 sqft
CORNER LOT AND CENTRAL LOCATION!! Only 1 neighbor adjacent here on this lovely 5 bedroom 3 bath 2677 square foot home. Plank flooring and open floor plan. Minutes to I-15. Has additional large loft upstairs.
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
12237 Nuevo Court
12237 Nuevo Court, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1652 sqft
Nice cul-de-sac home. Front and Back yard landscaped. Fireplace , covered patio. 4 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage.
1 Unit Available
16784 Sultana Street
16784 Sultana Street, Hesperia, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs apartment w/small fenced back yard, granite countertops, tile floors, newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, covered carport parking, laundry room on premises, stove, HVAC, close to schools and shopping, Small Inside Pet okay w/renter
1 Unit Available
West City
14416 McArt Road
14416 Mc Art Road, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
48776 sqft
Upstairs apartment with 926 square feet of living space. Features include ceiling fans in bedrooms, and living room, privacy vertical blinds on all windows, upgraded counters, and cabinets, pre-wired for internet, and television services.
1 Unit Available
11875 A Avenue
11875 A Avenue, Hesperia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
This lovely, two bedroom apartment, with newer carpet and fresh paint, is located in a very quiet & desirable low-rise community. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and two parking spots. Walking distance to CVS, Starbucks, IN-N-Out, Von's, etc.
1 Unit Available
18901 Vine St
18901 Vine Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1456 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today. Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today.
1 Unit Available
Central City
14348 Derby Ct
14348 Derby Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM VICTORVILLE HOME ON CUL DE SAC - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage off of Hesperia Rd. Recently remodeled with new plush carpet, newer granite, stainless steel appliances, backsplash. Huge backyard with RV side gate.
1 Unit Available
West City
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1593 sqft
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room
1 Unit Available
West City
16212 Orick Avenue
16212 Orick Avenue, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2378 sqft
Large newer home 4 bed and 2.5 Bath plenty of room for a large family, close to schools, shopping and freeway close, Leasing agent is also owner of property
1 Unit Available
Central City
15498 Vallejo Street
15498 Vallejo Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1436 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Victorville, freshly updated with new paint, carpet, kitchen cabinets and counters. Nice location close to Victor Valley High School and easy access to shopping at the 15 freeway.
1 Unit Available
20707 Teton Road
20707 Teton Rd, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1818 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018).
1 Unit Available
West City
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
1629 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.
1 Unit Available
19547 Valley Ct
19547 Valley Court, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1205 sqft
55+ JESS RANCH RENTAL - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car attached garage, tucked nicely down a tree-lined cul-de-sac! Just a short golf cart trip or walk to the Aspen clubhouse. Spacious living room open to kitchen.
1 Unit Available
15515 Rancherias Road
15515 Rancherias Road, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
Clean and ready to rent 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Apple Valley Apartment. Open floorplan with connecting living and dining areas. Wood laminate, carpet and vinyl flooring. The backyard is a great space for BBQ's. Washer & Dryer hookups are in the house.
1 Unit Available
Central City
14327 El Dorado Dr
14327 El Dorado Drive, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
922 sqft
VICTORVILLE, GREEN TREE GOLF COURSE PROPERTY - RENT $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT $1,500 NO PETS. DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $2,500 Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
1 Unit Available
13016 OJAI RD
13016 Ojai Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
FOR LEASE!! 2000sf HOME IN APPLE VALLEY - READY FOR ALMOST IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SPACE INSIDE AND OUT, THIS IS THE HOME FOR YOU.
1 Unit Available
17439 Orange Street
17439 Orange Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1411 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOUSE FOR LEASE FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS WITH SOLAR TUBES, ATTACH 2 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE, KITCHEN , CENTRAL AC & FORCE HEATING, LAUNDRY HOOK UPS,COVERED PATIO, LARGE BACK YARD,PLENTY ROOM FOR RV.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Spring Valley Lake start at $1,450/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Spring Valley Lake area include University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, Citrus College, Claremont McKenna College, and Loma Linda University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spring Valley Lake from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, and Ontario.
