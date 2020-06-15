All apartments in Palm Springs
3861 E Camino San Miguel

3861 E Camino San Miguel · (760) 668-1187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3861 E Camino San Miguel, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Demuth Park West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
pool
Beautiful mid-century style home behind the red door! The property is completely enclosed and gated for your quiet enjoyment. This pristine vacation rental has lovely lush landscaping in your private courtyard. The bedrooms are nicely appointed and all have doors that open to the outside. The bathrooms have jacuzzi tubs for your relaxation. The kitchen is fully remodeled with rich wood cabinets, granite counters, and gas cooking. The Living room has lots of windows and is airy and light. A lovely and comfortable den for relaxing, reading or watching TV. The beautiful lifestyle backyard has a fire pit, nicely landscaped and a heated sparkling blue pool. Close to downtown shops and restaurants. A must see with lots of ambiance and charm! Call for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3861 E Camino San Miguel have any available units?
3861 E Camino San Miguel has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3861 E Camino San Miguel have?
Some of 3861 E Camino San Miguel's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3861 E Camino San Miguel currently offering any rent specials?
3861 E Camino San Miguel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3861 E Camino San Miguel pet-friendly?
No, 3861 E Camino San Miguel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 3861 E Camino San Miguel offer parking?
No, 3861 E Camino San Miguel does not offer parking.
Does 3861 E Camino San Miguel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3861 E Camino San Miguel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3861 E Camino San Miguel have a pool?
Yes, 3861 E Camino San Miguel has a pool.
Does 3861 E Camino San Miguel have accessible units?
No, 3861 E Camino San Miguel does not have accessible units.
Does 3861 E Camino San Miguel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3861 E Camino San Miguel has units with dishwashers.
