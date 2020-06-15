3861 E Camino San Miguel

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit pool

Beautiful mid-century style home behind the red door! The property is completely enclosed and gated for your quiet enjoyment. This pristine vacation rental has lovely lush landscaping in your private courtyard. The bedrooms are nicely appointed and all have doors that open to the outside. The bathrooms have jacuzzi tubs for your relaxation. The kitchen is fully remodeled with rich wood cabinets, granite counters, and gas cooking. The Living room has lots of windows and is airy and light. A lovely and comfortable den for relaxing, reading or watching TV. The beautiful lifestyle backyard has a fire pit, nicely landscaped and a heated sparkling blue pool. Close to downtown shops and restaurants. A must see with lots of ambiance and charm! Call for your private showing.