All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 2995 Sundance E Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
2995 Sundance E Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2995 Sundance E Circle

2995 Sundance Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2995 Sundance Circle East, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
2995 Sundance E Circle Available 08/07/20 Sundance Resort 2995 - This is a wonderful upgraded condo in the exclusive, gated community of Sundance Resorts. Minutes from downtown, restaurants and shopping.

The kitchen has been impeccably redone to include stainless steel appliances and Italian granite.This polished and sophisticated VIEW unit @ Sundance Resort with PRIVATE pool and spa feels like a home yet lives like a condo.

Superlative finishes, soaring ceilings, lavish details! From the double car attached garage to the oversize Master en-suite, this gorgeous home has been skillfully renovated to perfection.

New kitchen and baths, new tile flooring, stone counters, custom built-ins, fresh paint, Newer Windows & Sliders, built in grill adjacent to the pool and spa, wonderful atrium, 2 separate east & west facing patios,

Newer Heating & Air Conditioning System, fine fixtures and so much more.

Sundance Resort offers amazing amenities, acres and acres of beautifully manicured, lush grounds, and wonderful neighbors.

Frequently Asked Questions:

STATUS: Occupied
AVAILABILITY DATE: 8/7/20
PET RESTRICTIONS: ****Dogs Allowed with additional pet deposit****

SMOKING: Non-Smoking

MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security Deposit

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: By Appointment Only. Please schedule an appointment by clicking on the link below https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2995-sundance-e-circle?p=TenantTurner

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please inquire

• Property Description Details •

AREA INFORMATION: North Palm Springs
FLOORING: Tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 car garage
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas stove top, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer
PROPERTY TYPE: Single-family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Pool and landscaping service included
YEAR BUILT: 1982
YARD: Full back-yard with pool/spa

All applicants must have the following:

1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent
2. No Prior evictions or felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.
5. Credit Score of 650 or higher

• Application, Lease Terms •

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & be approved by Owner

*LEASE DURATION: 1 Year Lease

*PROPERTY MANAGER: Josh Kidd

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. *

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4975566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2995 Sundance E Circle have any available units?
2995 Sundance E Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Springs, CA.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2995 Sundance E Circle have?
Some of 2995 Sundance E Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2995 Sundance E Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2995 Sundance E Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2995 Sundance E Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2995 Sundance E Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2995 Sundance E Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2995 Sundance E Circle offers parking.
Does 2995 Sundance E Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2995 Sundance E Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2995 Sundance E Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2995 Sundance E Circle has a pool.
Does 2995 Sundance E Circle have accessible units?
No, 2995 Sundance E Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2995 Sundance E Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2995 Sundance E Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs Apartments with BalconiesPalm Springs Apartments with Parking
Palm Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
San Bernardino, CARedlands, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
La Quinta, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CAYucca Valley, CATemescal Valley, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CABeaumont, CAFallbrook, CAHemet, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Palm Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College