Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

2995 Sundance E Circle Available 08/07/20 Sundance Resort 2995 - This is a wonderful upgraded condo in the exclusive, gated community of Sundance Resorts. Minutes from downtown, restaurants and shopping.



The kitchen has been impeccably redone to include stainless steel appliances and Italian granite.This polished and sophisticated VIEW unit @ Sundance Resort with PRIVATE pool and spa feels like a home yet lives like a condo.



Superlative finishes, soaring ceilings, lavish details! From the double car attached garage to the oversize Master en-suite, this gorgeous home has been skillfully renovated to perfection.



New kitchen and baths, new tile flooring, stone counters, custom built-ins, fresh paint, Newer Windows & Sliders, built in grill adjacent to the pool and spa, wonderful atrium, 2 separate east & west facing patios,



Newer Heating & Air Conditioning System, fine fixtures and so much more.



Sundance Resort offers amazing amenities, acres and acres of beautifully manicured, lush grounds, and wonderful neighbors.



Frequently Asked Questions:



STATUS: Occupied

AVAILABILITY DATE: 8/7/20

PET RESTRICTIONS: ****Dogs Allowed with additional pet deposit****



SMOKING: Non-Smoking



MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security Deposit



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: By Appointment Only. Please schedule an appointment by clicking on the link below https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2995-sundance-e-circle?p=TenantTurner



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please inquire



• Property Description Details •



AREA INFORMATION: North Palm Springs

FLOORING: Tile

GARAGE/PARKING: 1 car garage

*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas stove top, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer

PROPERTY TYPE: Single-family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Pool and landscaping service included

YEAR BUILT: 1982

YARD: Full back-yard with pool/spa



All applicants must have the following:



1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent

2. No Prior evictions or felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.

5. Credit Score of 650 or higher



• Application, Lease Terms •



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & be approved by Owner



*LEASE DURATION: 1 Year Lease



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Josh Kidd



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. *



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4975566)