247 S Cahuilla Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days)!



Located in the Historic Tennis Club District and just a five-minute stroll to S. Palm Canyon Road shops, restaurants and entertainment.



Extraordinary Town Home (2 bed/2.75 bath) in the heart of Palm Springs! Gated BBQ courtyard for entertaining, with French doors opening from living spaces and exceptional views. The property is an end unit with ample light throughout. One block to Palm Canyon and all the restaurants, festivities, night life the city has to offer. Chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero frig/wine cooler, Wolf oven/range, Kitchen island, slab granite countertops/ backsplash, beamed ceiling, wine rack, and gorgeous cabinets. Living room with fireplace and den for quiet relaxation or something on TV. Travertine flooring and upgraded carpet. Closets with custom built-ins. 2 car garage. HOA amenities offers a resort feel, with pool, spa and outdoor covered meeting/dining areas. This spectacular luxury property awaits you in the heart of Palm Springs.



Short Term Monthly Rent:

Jan to May $6000

Jun to Oct $4800

Nov to Dec $5500



Right Click on Link Below and select "Go to" to BOOK:

https://www.bookerville.com/CalendarDisplay?property=8596