Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

247 S Cahuilla Rd

247 South Cahuilla Road · (442) 227-2030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

247 South Cahuilla Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Historic Tennis Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2328 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days)!

Located in the Historic Tennis Club District and just a five-minute stroll to S. Palm Canyon Road shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Extraordinary Town Home (2 bed/2.75 bath) in the heart of Palm Springs! Gated BBQ courtyard for entertaining, with French doors opening from living spaces and exceptional views. The property is an end unit with ample light throughout. One block to Palm Canyon and all the restaurants, festivities, night life the city has to offer. Chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero frig/wine cooler, Wolf oven/range, Kitchen island, slab granite countertops/ backsplash, beamed ceiling, wine rack, and gorgeous cabinets. Living room with fireplace and den for quiet relaxation or something on TV. Travertine flooring and upgraded carpet. Closets with custom built-ins. 2 car garage. HOA amenities offers a resort feel, with pool, spa and outdoor covered meeting/dining areas. This spectacular luxury property awaits you in the heart of Palm Springs.

Short Term Monthly Rent:
Jan to May $6000
Jun to Oct $4800
Nov to Dec $5500

Right Click on Link Below and select "Go to" to BOOK:
https://www.bookerville.com/CalendarDisplay?property=8596

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 S Cahuilla Rd have any available units?
247 S Cahuilla Rd has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 S Cahuilla Rd have?
Some of 247 S Cahuilla Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 S Cahuilla Rd currently offering any rent specials?
247 S Cahuilla Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 S Cahuilla Rd pet-friendly?
No, 247 S Cahuilla Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 247 S Cahuilla Rd offer parking?
Yes, 247 S Cahuilla Rd does offer parking.
Does 247 S Cahuilla Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 S Cahuilla Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 S Cahuilla Rd have a pool?
Yes, 247 S Cahuilla Rd has a pool.
Does 247 S Cahuilla Rd have accessible units?
No, 247 S Cahuilla Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 247 S Cahuilla Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 S Cahuilla Rd has units with dishwashers.
