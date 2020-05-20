All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

233 Villorrio Drive East #33

233 Villorrio Drive East · (760) 687-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Baristo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - **Coming Soon**

This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes. You'll walk into your private courtyard with steps leading directly to living area with high ceilings. This 3 Story Home features one bedroom on the bottom floor and master bedroom on the top floor. Living area and updated quaint kitchen with stainless steel appliances are located in the 2nd floor with private balcony big enough to entertain in! Home has been freshly painted throughout and features private laundry, attached 2-car garage, walk-in closet, and cozy fireplace. Basic cable and internet included! This home is located in a private and gated community of Villorrio and only steps away from community pool and spa. Community amenities include a fitness center! Located less than a mile away from restaurants, shopping, coffee and more! You don't want to miss this one!

All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Fillings, No Previous Felonies.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4995727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 have any available units?
233 Villorrio Drive East #33 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 have?
Some of 233 Villorrio Drive East #33's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 currently offering any rent specials?
233 Villorrio Drive East #33 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 is pet friendly.
Does 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 offer parking?
Yes, 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 does offer parking.
Does 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 have a pool?
Yes, 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 has a pool.
Does 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 have accessible units?
No, 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Villorrio Drive East #33 does not have units with dishwashers.
