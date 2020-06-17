All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23

1881 Araby Drive · (442) 227-2030
Location

1881 Araby Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Araby Commons

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2184 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Short Term Rental ... Call for Rates.

Located in popular Coco Cabana on Fee Land in South Palm Springs, this spacious 2BR/2Bath renovated, end unit condo boasts 2184 sq. ft., an over-sized fireplace, and amazing western mountain and pool views that are quintessential Palm Springs. Recent renovations preserve the complex's Mid-Century aesthetic and feature quartz counters, glass tile backsplash in the kitchen and porcelain tile throughout the living spaces. Enjoy the indoor/outdoor living facilitated by a large wall of glass sliders from the living areas oriented west towards all the amazing views. Perfect property to complete a Palm Springs vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 have any available units?
1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 have?
Some of 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 currently offering any rent specials?
1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 is pet friendly.
Does 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 offer parking?
Yes, 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 does offer parking.
Does 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 have a pool?
Yes, 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 has a pool.
Does 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 have accessible units?
No, 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23 has units with dishwashers.
