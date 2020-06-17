1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool tennis court

Short Term Rental ... Call for Rates.



Located in popular Coco Cabana on Fee Land in South Palm Springs, this spacious 2BR/2Bath renovated, end unit condo boasts 2184 sq. ft., an over-sized fireplace, and amazing western mountain and pool views that are quintessential Palm Springs. Recent renovations preserve the complex's Mid-Century aesthetic and feature quartz counters, glass tile backsplash in the kitchen and porcelain tile throughout the living spaces. Enjoy the indoor/outdoor living facilitated by a large wall of glass sliders from the living areas oriented west towards all the amazing views. Perfect property to complete a Palm Springs vacation.