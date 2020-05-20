All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

1344 Esperanza Trl

1344 Esperanza Trail · (442) 227-2030
Location

1344 Esperanza Trail, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Four Seasons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2637 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! 30-Day Minimum!

CALL FOR SPECIALS THRU SEPTEMBER 2019!!

This 4-bedroom 3 bath home is located in the FOUR SEASONS Community of Palm Springs!
With picturesque views of the mountains, patio, and private swimming pool. This stunning home, recently and completely renovated, has many wonderful features including a large kitchen, granite counters, recessed lighting and is open to living space with gas fireplace. Extended living space with well-appointed patio, BBQ and several seating areas. Huge master bedroom with direct access to the private outdoor pool and spa. A separate casita with 2 double beds and bathroom.
The home is part of a 55+ community with beautiful oasis landscaping with easy access to all the desert cities have to offer: golf, dining, shopping, hiking, etc. Community offers tennis courts, 3 pools, BBQ Portico, and other amenities ready for your enjoyment.
This is how Desert living is defined!
Pricing is Seasonally Based. Please Call for details.

Right Click on Link Below and select "Go to" to BOOK:
https://www.bookerville.com/CalendarDisplay?property=8592

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Esperanza Trl have any available units?
1344 Esperanza Trl has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 Esperanza Trl have?
Some of 1344 Esperanza Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Esperanza Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Esperanza Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Esperanza Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Esperanza Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Esperanza Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1344 Esperanza Trl does offer parking.
Does 1344 Esperanza Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 Esperanza Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Esperanza Trl have a pool?
Yes, 1344 Esperanza Trl has a pool.
Does 1344 Esperanza Trl have accessible units?
No, 1344 Esperanza Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Esperanza Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 Esperanza Trl has units with dishwashers.
