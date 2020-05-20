All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:08 AM

1009 St Lucia Circle

1009 Saint Lucia Circle · (760) 541-4803
Location

1009 Saint Lucia Circle, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Sonora Sunrise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
SEASONAL AVAILABLE!! Well maintained condo in the Sunrise Villas of South Palm Springs. Unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including an office space. Washer and dryer are located inside the unit with direct access to the garage. Full size kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances. This quiet low-density community offers 8 pools, 3 spas, and 3 tennis courts. Pool is located only steps from your back patio. Back patio also features automatic awnings for relaxed outdoor living while enjoying the awesome mountain views. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Palm Springs and walking distance to Sunrise Plaza shopping center. All utilities paid including cable and wifi. Pets permitted upon approval. Exceptional lease and at an exceptional deal. Don't wait! Nov - Dec rate $2,850. Jan - April rate $3,250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 St Lucia Circle have any available units?
1009 St Lucia Circle has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 St Lucia Circle have?
Some of 1009 St Lucia Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 St Lucia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1009 St Lucia Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 St Lucia Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 St Lucia Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1009 St Lucia Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1009 St Lucia Circle does offer parking.
Does 1009 St Lucia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 St Lucia Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 St Lucia Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1009 St Lucia Circle has a pool.
Does 1009 St Lucia Circle have accessible units?
No, 1009 St Lucia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 St Lucia Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 St Lucia Circle has units with dishwashers.
