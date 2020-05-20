1009 St Lucia Circle

Amenities

SEASONAL AVAILABLE!! Well maintained condo in the Sunrise Villas of South Palm Springs. Unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including an office space. Washer and dryer are located inside the unit with direct access to the garage. Full size kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances. This quiet low-density community offers 8 pools, 3 spas, and 3 tennis courts. Pool is located only steps from your back patio. Back patio also features automatic awnings for relaxed outdoor living while enjoying the awesome mountain views. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Palm Springs and walking distance to Sunrise Plaza shopping center. All utilities paid including cable and wifi. Pets permitted upon approval. Exceptional lease and at an exceptional deal. Don't wait! Nov - Dec rate $2,850. Jan - April rate $3,250.