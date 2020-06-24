8572 E Kendra Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage guest parking

Beautiful, open, newer, and upgraded multi-level townhouse located in the quiet gated community of Tremont in Serrano Heights. This lovely home features a cozy, secluded front porch with quiet serene setting and beautiful views of green belt & rolling hills, 2 large bedrooms and 2 ½ baths with an attached spacious 2 car garage with direct access, gorgeous hard wood floors, central AC & heating, recessed lighting, wood blinds and abundance of natural light. Cuddle up to the cozy gas fire place in the living room to read a book or watch a movie. The oversized kitchen with large center island and bar seating is fully upgraded with granite counter top, white cabinets, and newer appliances. Upstairs, the master bedroom with plantation shutters boasts a 5-piece master bath with dual vanity sinks, separate soaking tub and walk-in shower, and a huge custom walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom is also equipped with its own full bath. Between the bedrooms is a conveniently located individual laundry room along with a large technology center with built-in-desk and plenty of storage cabinets...perfect for a home office or a children's study area. Community has plenty of guest parking. Property is in close proximity to Top Rated Schools, Fred Barrera Park with playground and covered barbecue picnic areas, walking paths, hiking & biking trails, Extensive Shopping, Fine & Casual Dining, and Orange County Performing Arts Academy. Must see to appreciate! Call for a private showing today!