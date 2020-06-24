All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:05 PM

8572 E Kendra Loop

8572 E Kendra Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8572 E Kendra Loop, Orange, CA 92867
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Beautiful, open, newer, and upgraded multi-level townhouse located in the quiet gated community of Tremont in Serrano Heights. This lovely home features a cozy, secluded front porch with quiet serene setting and beautiful views of green belt & rolling hills, 2 large bedrooms and 2 ½ baths with an attached spacious 2 car garage with direct access, gorgeous hard wood floors, central AC & heating, recessed lighting, wood blinds and abundance of natural light. Cuddle up to the cozy gas fire place in the living room to read a book or watch a movie. The oversized kitchen with large center island and bar seating is fully upgraded with granite counter top, white cabinets, and newer appliances. Upstairs, the master bedroom with plantation shutters boasts a 5-piece master bath with dual vanity sinks, separate soaking tub and walk-in shower, and a huge custom walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom is also equipped with its own full bath. Between the bedrooms is a conveniently located individual laundry room along with a large technology center with built-in-desk and plenty of storage cabinets...perfect for a home office or a children's study area. Community has plenty of guest parking. Property is in close proximity to Top Rated Schools, Fred Barrera Park with playground and covered barbecue picnic areas, walking paths, hiking & biking trails, Extensive Shopping, Fine & Casual Dining, and Orange County Performing Arts Academy. Must see to appreciate! Call for a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8572 E Kendra Loop have any available units?
8572 E Kendra Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8572 E Kendra Loop have?
Some of 8572 E Kendra Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8572 E Kendra Loop currently offering any rent specials?
8572 E Kendra Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8572 E Kendra Loop pet-friendly?
No, 8572 E Kendra Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8572 E Kendra Loop offer parking?
Yes, 8572 E Kendra Loop offers parking.
Does 8572 E Kendra Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8572 E Kendra Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8572 E Kendra Loop have a pool?
No, 8572 E Kendra Loop does not have a pool.
Does 8572 E Kendra Loop have accessible units?
No, 8572 E Kendra Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 8572 E Kendra Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8572 E Kendra Loop has units with dishwashers.
