835 N Glassell Street N
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:51 AM

835 N Glassell Street N

835 North Glassell Street · No Longer Available
Location

835 North Glassell Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
range
oven
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath located near Old Towne Orange and Chapman University. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Formal dining room with french doors leading to outside patio. Individual laundry room with storage shelves, with a door leading out to the backyard patio. In the kitchen is a 4 burner stove with hood vent, sink with garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space with tile counters. House is located on a 2 on a lot and has a shared driveway with the rear tenant. In the backyard, rear tenant has the yard beyond the white wood fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 N Glassell Street N have any available units?
835 N Glassell Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 N Glassell Street N have?
Some of 835 N Glassell Street N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 N Glassell Street N currently offering any rent specials?
835 N Glassell Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 N Glassell Street N pet-friendly?
No, 835 N Glassell Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 835 N Glassell Street N offer parking?
No, 835 N Glassell Street N does not offer parking.
Does 835 N Glassell Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 N Glassell Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 N Glassell Street N have a pool?
No, 835 N Glassell Street N does not have a pool.
Does 835 N Glassell Street N have accessible units?
No, 835 N Glassell Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 835 N Glassell Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 N Glassell Street N does not have units with dishwashers.

