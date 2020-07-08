835 N Glassell Street N

Amenities

This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath located near Old Towne Orange and Chapman University. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Formal dining room with french doors leading to outside patio. Individual laundry room with storage shelves, with a door leading out to the backyard patio. In the kitchen is a 4 burner stove with hood vent, sink with garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space with tile counters. House is located on a 2 on a lot and has a shared driveway with the rear tenant. In the backyard, rear tenant has the yard beyond the white wood fence.