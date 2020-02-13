All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 8025 E Elderwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
8025 E Elderwood Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8025 E Elderwood Avenue

8025 East Elderwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8025 East Elderwood Avenue, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Contact Sybil for details - rsybilmiller@gmail.com - Stunning, remodeled 4 bedroom (one bedroom & full bathroom downstairs), 3 bathroom, 2 level home. Bricked-ribbon entry walkway leads to ceramic tiled foyer. Soaring ceilings in living and dining rooms. Separate family room with fireplace. Step-up formal dining room. Beautiful Laminate flooring downstairs with upgraded carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Remodeled kitchen features breakfast nook, Bosch gas stove, oven & refrigerator and ceramic tile flooring. Newer air conditioning. Convenient indoor laundry room. Soft water system. Canned lighting. Luxurious master suite upstairs has high ceilings, plantation shutters, ceiling fan, plush carpeting and walk-in closet. Master bathroom features double sink vanity and, oval tub shower plus separate shower. Two bedrooms upstairs have mirrored closet doors plus private balconies. French door slider leads out to the private backyard with grassy area, tiled covered patio (patio furniture & barbeque are included).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8025 E Elderwood Avenue have any available units?
8025 E Elderwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8025 E Elderwood Avenue have?
Some of 8025 E Elderwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8025 E Elderwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8025 E Elderwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8025 E Elderwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8025 E Elderwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8025 E Elderwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 8025 E Elderwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8025 E Elderwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8025 E Elderwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8025 E Elderwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 8025 E Elderwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8025 E Elderwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8025 E Elderwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8025 E Elderwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8025 E Elderwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles