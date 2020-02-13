8025 E Elderwood Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Contact Sybil for details - rsybilmiller@gmail.com - Stunning, remodeled 4 bedroom (one bedroom & full bathroom downstairs), 3 bathroom, 2 level home. Bricked-ribbon entry walkway leads to ceramic tiled foyer. Soaring ceilings in living and dining rooms. Separate family room with fireplace. Step-up formal dining room. Beautiful Laminate flooring downstairs with upgraded carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Plantation shutters throughout. Remodeled kitchen features breakfast nook, Bosch gas stove, oven & refrigerator and ceramic tile flooring. Newer air conditioning. Convenient indoor laundry room. Soft water system. Canned lighting. Luxurious master suite upstairs has high ceilings, plantation shutters, ceiling fan, plush carpeting and walk-in closet. Master bathroom features double sink vanity and, oval tub shower plus separate shower. Two bedrooms upstairs have mirrored closet doors plus private balconies. French door slider leads out to the private backyard with grassy area, tiled covered patio (patio furniture & barbeque are included).