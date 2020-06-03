731 W Palm Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Here it is.... The "Perfect" Stylish Single Story home near Old Town Orange. Walking distance to the Orange Circle, Tasty Restaurants, and Fabulous Parks. Move-In ready and completely remodeled, with an updated kitchen, Granite Counter tops, large plank tile flooring and carpeted bedrooms. Open floor plan and large living/family room with gas fireplace, skylights, recessed lighting and new dual pained windows, Two bedrooms on opposite ends of the home, updated one full bathroom with shower over tub, and 2 car attached garage. All rooms have A/C, large closets and remote control ceiling fans. Spacious back yard features a large deck that is great for patio furniture and BBQs. Bring your own Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer. Landlord will consider Pets, please submit.