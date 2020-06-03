731 W Palm Avenue

Amenities
Here it is.... The "Perfect" Stylish Single Story home near Old Town Orange. Walking distance to the Orange Circle, Tasty Restaurants, and Fabulous Parks. Move-In ready and completely remodeled, with an updated kitchen, Granite Counter tops, large plank tile flooring and carpeted bedrooms. Open floor plan and large living/family room with gas fireplace, skylights, recessed lighting and new dual pained windows, Two bedrooms on opposite ends of the home, updated one full bathroom with shower over tub, and 2 car attached garage. All rooms have A/C, large closets and remote control ceiling fans. Spacious back yard features a large deck that is great for patio furniture and BBQs. Bring your own Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer. Landlord will consider Pets, please submit.