Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely one bedroom, in Orange Old Town, walk to all shops, University, transit, restaurants. Recently remodeled with new paint, flooring, drapes, blinds, stove, appliances, and new bath appliances and fixtures. Includes one car garage. Washer and Dryer in Garage. Laminate flooring throughout. beautiful court for studying. Electricity bill included