Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

609 S Cypress Street

609 South Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 South Cypress Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on the corner of Cypress and Rosewood near to the major cross streets of La Veta and Fashion Park. This unit is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit with only one shared wall. New vinyl flooring in entry hallway and kitchen. The master bedroom and bath are located near the front of the unit. The living room boasts a cozy brick fireplace. A small patio is located off of the main living room. Two smaller bedrooms are connected by a jack-and-jill bathroom between them. The unit includes spacious front yard area and a large shade tree. Unit has a 1 car garage. Additional parking is first come, first serve. There is no assigned parking. Laundry is shared with 3 other units. Trash and gardener services are paid. More pictures coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 S Cypress Street have any available units?
609 S Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 609 S Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 S Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 S Cypress Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 S Cypress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 609 S Cypress Street offer parking?
Yes, 609 S Cypress Street offers parking.
Does 609 S Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 S Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 S Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 609 S Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 S Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 609 S Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 S Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 S Cypress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 S Cypress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 S Cypress Street does not have units with air conditioning.

